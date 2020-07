Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

Media Contact: Durée & Company, Inc. (954) 723-9350 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — July 28, 2020 — Durée & Company, a Fort Lauderdale and Aspen full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm, is pleased to announce that it has added some green to its signature pink color with a new cannabis- and hemp-focused website! An addition to […]

Award-Winning PR Firm Durée & Company Launches CannabisMarketingPR.com to Serve its Growing Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Practice is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/award-winning-pr-firm-duree-company-launches-cannabismarketingpr-com-to-serve-its-growing-cannabis-and-hemp-cbd-practice/