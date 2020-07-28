Marijuana firm Clever Leaves inks definitive deal to list on Nasdaq

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Clever Leaves International, a multinational cannabis company with its main operations in Colombia, announced it reached a definitive agreement to combine with a special purpose acquisition company in order to create a new business that is expected to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The new company, Clever Leaves Holdings, is expected to trade on […]

