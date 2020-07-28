Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:02 Hits: 0

Medically Correct, a longtime Denver-based marijuana edibles maker, announced it will not proceed with a proposed acquisition by Schwazze. It’s one of several such deals to fall apart in recent months for Schwazze, also based in Denver. “Our decision to terminate this acquisition comes as we shift our focus toward the development and national expansion […]

Cannabis edibles maker Medically Correct ends deal with Schwazze

