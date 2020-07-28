The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis edibles maker Medically Correct ends deal with Schwazze

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Medically Correct, a longtime Denver-based marijuana edibles maker, announced it will not proceed with a proposed acquisition by Schwazze. It’s one of several such deals to fall apart in recent months for Schwazze, also based in Denver. “Our decision to terminate this acquisition comes as we shift our focus toward the development and national expansion […]

Cannabis edibles maker Medically Correct ends deal with Schwazze is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-edibles-maker-medically-correct-ends-deal-with-schwazze/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version