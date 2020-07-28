The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Illinois recreational marijuana licensing delays lengthen

The next round of adult-use cannabis licensing in Illinois remains up in the air thanks to a delay in the application scoring process caused by the coronavirus crisis. The delays could be especially costly for cultivators and infusers that, unlike retail applicants, had to secure locations in advance. A state official indicated that KPMG, which […]

