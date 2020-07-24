Green Thumb sues Arkansas over medical cannabis licensing

Articles

Multistate marijuana company Green Thumb Industries’ division in Arkansas is suing the state for allowing a medical cannabis business there to receive a second MMJ dispensary license. According to Law360.com, GTI Arkansas contends the language of Amendment 98 – which legalized MMJ sales in the state – stipulates that “no individual can own an interest […]

