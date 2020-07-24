Clinical trial will test the science of medical cannabis

Articles

It’s being called the first real-world study of medical cannabis, and researchers at Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) predict that it will provide much-needed insight into the link between cannabis genetics and patient outcomes. Led by Dr. Hance Clarke, director of pain services at Toronto General Hospital, the Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence (MC-RWE) study will […]

