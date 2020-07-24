Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 15:55 Hits: 0

Medical cannabis producers need to ensure consistent and stable quantities of cannabinoids and terpenes in their extracted oil products. Yet cannabis extracts are manufactured in many different ways, begging the question of which medium is ideal for extraction and storage. Italian researchers, in a study published in the journal Molecules, compared the relative merits of […]

MCT oil is better at extracting and preserving terpenes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/mct-oil-is-better-at-extracting-and-preserving-terpenes/