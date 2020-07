Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 18:55 Hits: 0

A California investment firm claims it is owed $11.7 million in consulting fees for introducing the predecessor of Massachusetts marijuana multistate operator Curaleaf to an Oregon vape oil company. Beverly Hills, California-based Arcadian Capital argues in a federal court lawsuit that it is owed 3% of Curaleaf’s recent $390 million acquisition of Portland-based Cura Partners, […]

Investment firm sues for $11.7 million in connection to marijuana merger is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/investment-firm-arcadian-sues-curaleaf-for-11-7-million-in-connection-to-marijuana-merger/