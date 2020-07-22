Articles

Category: Cannabis

Months of anger over prized marijuana social equity licenses in Los Angeles boiled over recently, when the California Minority Alliance (CMA) accused a Black cannabis executive and his company of exploiting other minorities through “predatory” business deals. The CMA made the accusations against 4thMvmt in an email to the L.A. City Council and the Department […]

Divide opens over L.A. cannabis social equity licenses, management contracts is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

