Arizona lawsuit seeks to bar recreational cannabis legalization

A group opposed to legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona filed a lawsuit to halt an initiative that would allow adults in the state to possess up to 1 ounce of adult-use cannabis. The lawsuit challenges the 100-word summary of the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, saying it misleads voters about key provisions of the initiative. […]

