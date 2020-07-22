Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 18:27 Hits: 1

The newly installed Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board took swift action at its first meeting by penalizing vertically integrated operator CWNevada for a range of regulatory violations. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the board and CWNevada agreed to a settlement regarding an alleged 21 violations of state marijuana regulations. The penalties included: A $1.25 million […]

Nevada regulators levy fine, strip marijuana company of 14 licenses

