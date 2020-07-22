The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California cannabis energy mandates add undue cost burden to growers

The California Energy Commission (CEC) is proposing new energy mandates that raise efficiency standards for indoor and greenhouse agriculture facilities by 75% virtually overnight, thus requiring farmers and horticulturists to use only the most expensive horticultural lights currently available.

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-cannabis-energy-mandates-add-undue-cost-burden-to-growers/

