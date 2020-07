Articles

Retail sales of regulated cannabis ascended to a new high in Canada in May, growing nearly 4.2% from April. But a quarter of all sales occurred in only one province, Alberta – the result of retail-store imbalances across the country. National retail cannabis sales totaled 185.9 million Canadian dollars ($138.1 million) for the month, Statistics […]

Record Canadian cannabis sales in May imply CA$2.2 billion annualized market is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

