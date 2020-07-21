Chart: US cannabis industry’s economic impact could hit $130 billion by 2024

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

American marijuana businesses could pump up to $130 billion on an annual basis into the U.S. economy by 2024, a staggering figure that highlights the true reach of the nation’s cannabis industry. Estimates published in the newly released Marijuana Business Factbook show the total economic impact of legal cannabis sales increasing from $38 billion-$46 billion […]

