Danish medicinal cannabis program continues to struggle in early 2020

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Denmark reported small growth in the number of patients accessing its medicinal cannabis pilot program early this year, but the overall market remains very small, according to data recently disclosed by the country’s official e-health portal. In the first quarter of 2020, the number of unique patients receiving a prescription for products included in the […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/danish-medicinal-cannabis-program-continues-to-struggle-in-early-2020/

