Flurry of investor interest in Arizona sparked by prospect of recreational marijuana legalization

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Investors and cannabis companies are jockeying for a stake in Arizona’s $750 million-plus marijuana market in advance of a likely adult-use legalization ballot initiative in November. If, as expected, residents vote to legalize adult use, the recreational program could launch by next spring. The rec initiative – which favors existing medical marijuana operators – is […]

