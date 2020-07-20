The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flurry of investor interest in Arizona sparked by prospect of recreational marijuana legalization

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Investors and cannabis companies are jockeying for a stake in Arizona’s $750 million-plus marijuana market in advance of a likely adult-use legalization ballot initiative in November. If, as expected, residents vote to legalize adult use, the recreational program could launch by next spring. The rec initiative – which favors existing medical marijuana operators – is […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/recreational-marijuana-prospect-spurs-investor-interest-in-arizona-market/

