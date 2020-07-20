The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Aurora Cannabis committed to German cultivation despite fresh European cuts

Alberta, Canada-based Aurora Cannabis is downsizing its workforce in Europe, but the company says it remains committed to producing medical marijuana in both Denmark and Germany, Marijuana Business Daily has confirmed. The struggling Canadian producer is consolidating “select” corporate offices and pledges to fulfill current European sales agreements from its “existing Aurora Europe offices in Berlin,” Yvonne […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/aurora-cannabis-committed-to-german-domestic-grow-despite-more-downsizing/

