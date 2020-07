Aurora Cannabis committed to German cultivation despite fresh European cuts

Articles

Alberta, Canada-based Aurora Cannabis is downsizing its workforce in Europe, but the company says it remains committed to producing medical marijuana in both Denmark and Germany,¬†Marijuana Business Daily has confirmed. The struggling Canadian producer is consolidating “select” corporate offices¬†and pledges to fulfill current European sales agreements from its “existing Aurora Europe offices in Berlin,” Yvonne […]

