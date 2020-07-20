Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 18:50 Hits: 0

Alberta, Canada-based Aurora Cannabis is downsizing its workforce in Europe, but the company says it remains committed to producing medical marijuana in both Denmark and Germany, Marijuana Business Daily has confirmed. The struggling Canadian producer is consolidating “select” corporate offices and pledges to fulfill current European sales agreements from its “existing Aurora Europe offices in Berlin,” Yvonne […]

Aurora Cannabis committed to German cultivation despite fresh European cuts is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/aurora-cannabis-committed-to-german-domestic-grow-despite-more-downsizing/