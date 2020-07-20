The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rhode Island approves first medical cannabis lab

Rhode Island licensed its first lab to test medical marijuana, a move that likely will prove beneficial to the dispensary and cultivation operators who had been contracting private labs or conducting testing themselves. Green Peaks Analytical of Warwick will be the first state-licensed cannabis lab in the state to test for contaminants, including pesticides, metals […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/rhode-island-approves-first-medical-marijuana-testing-lab/

