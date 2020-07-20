Rhode Island approves first medical cannabis lab

Articles

Rhode Island licensed its first lab to test medical marijuana, a move that likely will prove beneficial to the dispensary and cultivation operators who had been contracting private labs or conducting testing themselves. Green Peaks Analytical of Warwick will be the first state-licensed cannabis lab in the state to test for contaminants, including pesticides, metals […]

