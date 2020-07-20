Articles

Just one out of 50 business applicants who qualified for Long Beach’s marijuana social equity program has actually entered the California city’s cannabis industry. The astonishingly low 2% participation rate can be chalked up to a lack of seed money for those who qualify for the program, according to the Long Beach Business Journal, which […]

2% of Long Beach, CA, marijuana social equity applicants operating is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

