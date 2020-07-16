The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California authorities raid illegal cannabis ‘farmers market’

An illicit gathering of marijuana buyers and sellers in Fresno, California, was broken up by the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control and the city’s police department. The action this week might have been the first of many raids on so-called “smoke sessions” that typically function as underground cannabis farmers markets. “That’s how it was described […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-authorities-raid-illegal-cannabis-farmers-market/

