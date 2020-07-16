Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 17:33 Hits: 0

An illicit gathering of marijuana buyers and sellers in Fresno, California, was broken up by the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control and the city’s police department. The action this week might have been the first of many raids on so-called “smoke sessions” that typically function as underground cannabis farmers markets. “That’s how it was described […]

California authorities raid illegal cannabis ‘farmers market’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-authorities-raid-illegal-cannabis-farmers-market/