Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:57 Hits: 0

The Ontario government lengthened an emergency order allowing licensed cannabis stores to offer curbside pickup and delivery, giving marijuana retailers an extra week during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency order had been scheduled to end on July 22. However, the Ontario government said Thursday it was extending that emergency order and others until July 29. […]

Ontario cannabis stores see delivery, curbside pickup extended to July 29 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-cannabis-stores-see-delivery-curbside-pickup-extended-to-july-29/