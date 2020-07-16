Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

July 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Vancouver, BC, Canada – CenturionPro Solutions Inc is proud to announce the launch of the XL 5.0, XL 5.0 SE, and XL 10.0 Trimmers along with the XL MegaBucker. The world’s first line of industrial scale hemp & cannabis trimming and bucking machines combine for a throughput capability of up […]

CenturionPro Announces the Global Launch of a New Line of Industrial Scale Trimming and Bucking Machines for the Legal Hemp & Cannabis Industry is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

