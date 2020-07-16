Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 17:45 Hits: 0

Security verifications for workers in regulated cannabis stores in British Columbia will now be valid for five years, instead of two. “Security screening and rescreening requirements were implemented as a measure to keep organized crime out of the legal, nonmedical cannabis market,” B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General said in a news release. The program has […]

British Columbia extends security verifications for cannabis store workers is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/british-columbia-extends-security-verifications-for-cannabis-store-workers/