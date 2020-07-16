The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

British Columbia extends security verifications for cannabis store workers

Security verifications for workers in regulated cannabis stores in British Columbia will now be valid for five years, instead of two. “Security screening and rescreening requirements were implemented as a measure to keep organized crime out of the legal, nonmedical cannabis market,” B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General said in a news release. The program has […]

