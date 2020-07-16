Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 18:01 Hits: 0

Though revenue and profit estimates for the cannabis industry have declined, the upcoming second-quarter earnings season brings the risk of further estimate cuts. California-based KushCo Holdings might be a forewarning for the industry given that it already reported its financials for the quarter that ended in May and supplies many larger cannabis companies. KushCo’s results […]

As cannabis investor reset continues, estimates at risk of further cuts in 2Q earnings season is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/more-cannabis-estimates-cuts-in-second-quarter-jeopardize-investments/