Marijuana operator MedMen on the hook to pay legal fees of former CFO

A California judge has ruled that MedMen Enterprises must abide by an employment contract and pay the legal fees of a former chief financial officer who sued the marijuana multistate operator. The judge ruled that the employment contract is “clear and unambiguous” in requiring Los Angeles-based MedMen to reimburse former CFO James Parker for up […]

