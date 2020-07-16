Netherlands clarifies application process to grow adult-use cannabis

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:05 Hits: 0

The Dutch government wants to clear up several issues regarding the application process to grow legal recreational marijuana. The process is part of an experiment in the Netherlands to legalize for the first time – though it’s limited in scope and time – the production of marijuana destined to be sold in coffee shops. (Basic information […]

