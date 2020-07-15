Florida high court wants to hear more in medical marijuana licensing case

Articles

A court case that could open up stand-alone licensing opportunities in Florida’s vertically integrated medical marijuana market isn’t going to be decided anytime soon. In a rare move, the Florida Supreme Court – which held oral arguments on the issue in early May – scheduled a second set of oral arguments for Oct. 7. Industry […]

