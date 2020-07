Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 15:56 Hits: 2

Farm cash receipts in British Columbia hit a record high in 2019, boosted by an increase of nearly 300 million Canadian dollars ($221 million) in cannabis sales. The annual growth in cannabis cash receipts in British Columbia far outpaced growth in other agricultural sectors such as dairy (CA$47 million), beef (CA$25 million) and field vegetables […]

Cannabis gives British Columbia farm sales CA$300 million boost in 2019 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-gives-british-columbia-farm-sales-ca300-million-boost-in-2019/