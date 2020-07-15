The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ultra Health sues New Mexico health department over new cannabis rules

New Mexico’s largest medical marijuana company is suing the state over new MMJ regulations it calls “arbitrary and capricious.” According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Ultra Health, based in Bernalillo, is challenging the state health department over several new rules, including: Strict testing requirements for pesticides, heavy metals and microbials. Regulations concerning hemp cultivation […]

Ultra Health sues New Mexico health department over new cannabis rules is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ultra-health-sues-new-mexico-health-department-over-new-cannabis-rules/

