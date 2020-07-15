Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has long planned to legalize adult-use marijuana in his state, but now he’s adopted a new line of reasoning: Doing so could help the economy. During a radio talk-show appearance, Murphy said legalizing recreational cannabis would be “an incredibly smart thing to do,” NJ.com reported. Murphy acknowledged that New Jersey […]

New Jersey governor touts benefits of marijuana legalization amid recession is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily

