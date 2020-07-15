Articles

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts: P. J. Howe/Jill Reilly, Denterlein 617.482.0042 GLOUCESTER, Mass., July 15, 2020—Massachusetts’ most innovative and customer-focused cannabis dispensary is set to launch on Thursday, July 16, when Happy Valley opens its new medical and recreational retail location in Gloucester. “We founded Happy Valley with a mission statement to create consistent, premium-quality […]

The new standard for cannabis in Massachusetts: Happy Valley opens in Gloucester on July 16 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

