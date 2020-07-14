Hawaii medical cannabis sales poised for lift as edibles bill passes

Articles

Hawaii lawmakers passed a bill allowing medical marijuana edibles, a move that could significantly boost the roughly $16 million-$20 million-a-year market. The legislation has been sent to the desk of Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, who has been resistant to some cannabis policy reforms. The bill enjoyed strong support in the Legislature. The Hawaii Cannabis […]

