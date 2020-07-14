The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chart: Retail cannabis sales surpass NBA revenue, approach prescription pain meds

With revenue of $10.6 billion-$13 billion in 2019, sales of legal adult-use and medical marijuana in the United States topped spending on sleep aids, hard seltzer and toothpaste combined. Total marijuana sales now exceed the National Basketball Association’s annual U.S. revenue and, by 2024, could surpass Americans’ annual spending on craft beer. The data – […]

Chart: Retail cannabis sales surpass NBA revenue, approach prescription pain meds is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/chart-retail-cannabis-sales-surpass-nba-revenue-approach-prescription-pain-meds/

