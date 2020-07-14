The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Struggling marijuana firm iAnthus plans restructuring deal, recapitalization

Multistate cannabis grower and retailer iAnthus Capital Holdings announced a restructuring support deal with a recapitalization component, giving the company an opportunity to reduce its outstanding debt. The New York-based company with offices in Toronto received a demand for repayment on its secured debentures in June after defaulting on interest payments. After a strategic review, […]

