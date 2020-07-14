Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 21:43 Hits: 0

Marijuana track-and-trace company Metrc continues its legal tangle with Missouri state officials over the right to charge “tag fees” to medical cannabis dispensaries. In the latest development, Metrc wants a Missouri appellate court to overturn a lower court’s decision that would prevent the Florida-based company from charging fees for radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, Law360 reported. […]

Metrc fights for right to charge fees to Missouri medical cannabis operators is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/metrc-missouri-in-court-battle-over-medical-marijuana-fees/