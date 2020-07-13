NACB drawing up marijuana social equity advice for state regulators

Articles

One of the cannabis industry’s only self-regulatory standards organizations is creating social equity recommendations for state rulemakers. The goal of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses, based in Washington DC, is to get state marijuana regulators to change their ways. Regulators have shown a tendency to want to start from scratch when developing rules for […]

