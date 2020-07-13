The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NACB drawing up marijuana social equity advice for state regulators

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

One of the cannabis industry’s only self-regulatory standards organizations is creating social equity recommendations for state rulemakers. The goal of the National Association of Cannabis Businesses, based in Washington DC, is to get state marijuana regulators to change their ways. Regulators have shown a tendency to want to start from scratch when developing rules for […]

NACB drawing up marijuana social equity advice for state regulators is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-group-to-suggest-marijuana-social-equity-rules-to-state-regulators/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version