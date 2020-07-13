Canada’s Northwest Territories cuts cannabis prices to fight illegal market

Articles

Cannabis regulators in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT) reduced prices of legal marijuana products by 10% in an effort to eliminate illicit marijuana sales. The price cuts, which took effect July 2, apply to all cannabis products sold by the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC), the NWT government said. “With close to two years […]

