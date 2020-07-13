The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Canada’s Northwest Territories cuts cannabis prices to fight illegal market

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Cannabis regulators in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT) reduced prices of legal marijuana products by 10% in an effort to eliminate illicit marijuana sales. The price cuts, which took effect July 2, apply to all cannabis products sold by the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC), the NWT government said. “With close to two years […]

Canada’s Northwest Territories cuts cannabis prices to fight illegal market is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadas-northwest-territories-cuts-cannabis-prices-to-fight-illegal-market/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version