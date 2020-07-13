The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis firm Canopy Growth cuts 30 at Ontario headquarters

Canopy Growth Corp. laid off another 30 employees as part of its corporate restructuring, the company confirmed to Marijuana Business Daily. The job losses at Canopy’s Smiths Falls, Ontario, headquarters were first reported by local news website InsideOttawaValley.com. The layoffs, which occurred July 8, affected operations staff members and were the result of Canopy Growth’s […]

