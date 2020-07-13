The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Multiple states continue to post record-breaking cannabis sales numbers

Colorado, Illinois and Oregon have all maintained record-breaking sales numbers in recent months despite the coronavirus and the recession. In Colorado, marijuana shops sold more than $192 million in May, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword. That’s up from $148 million the month prior. In Illinois, the state’s cannabis stores sold $47.6 million worth of marijuana […]

