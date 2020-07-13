Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 06:01 Hits: 0

WizardPins, the same trusted manufacturer of custom enamel pins and lanyards, has just released a new product in response to COVID called the “No Touch Tool.” This keychain style device can be used to: Push keypad buttons on ATMs, elevators, touch screens Open and close doors Carry shopping bags Help keep your customers and employees […]

WizardPins releases new product in response to COVID is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/wizardpins-releases-new-product-in-response-to-covid/