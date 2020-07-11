Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
The Los Angeles City Council doubled the number of social equity retail marijuana licenses from 100 to 200 in response to a courtroom settlement. MJBizDaily takeaway: The greater Los Angeles area boasts more than 13 million people, but there are only 188 licensed cannabis storefronts. The original plan last fall for the social equity licensing round […]
Week in Review: L.A. doubles cannabis retail licenses, another Schwazze deal dead, Biden talks MJ rescheduling & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/week-in-review-los-angeles-doubles-cannabis-retail-licenses-another-schwazze-deal-dead-biden-talks-marijuana-rescheduling-more/