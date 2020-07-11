Week in Review: L.A. doubles cannabis retail licenses, another Schwazze deal dead, Biden talks MJ rescheduling more

Articles

The Los Angeles City Council doubled the number of social equity retail marijuana licenses from 100 to 200 in response to a courtroom settlement. MJBizDaily takeaway: The greater Los Angeles area boasts more than 13 million people, but there are only 188 licensed cannabis storefronts. The original plan last fall for the social equity licensing round […]

