Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Illinois' social equity provisions for cannabis companies are considered among the most forward-thinking in the country, yet some advocates and business insiders say the rules don't go far enough to promote minority participation in the industry.

Illinois social equity program flawed, advocates say, but it’s best in cannabis industry so far is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/illinois-social-equity-program-flawed-advocates-say-but-it-is-best-in-cannabis-industry-so-far/