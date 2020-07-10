The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ohio adds first medical cannabis condition since program launch

While rejecting anxiety and autism spectrum disorders, Ohio medical marijuana regulators officially added cachexia to the list of conditions for which doctors in the state can recommend MMJ for treatment. Cachexia, or wasting syndrome, is the first condition added to the MMJ qualifying conditions list by the State Medical Board of Ohio. State lawmakers set […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ohio-adds-cachexia-as-medical-cannabis-qualifying-condition/

