Massachusetts marijuana grow facility workers unionize

Employees at a cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts voted to unionize, a further indication that organized labor is picking up steam since the coronavirus pandemic. Workers at Mayflower Medicinals in Holliston Massachusetts, voted to join the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1445, according to the Worcester Business Journal. Mayflower is owned by New […]

