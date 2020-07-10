Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

Employees at a cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts voted to unionize, a further indication that organized labor is picking up steam since the coronavirus pandemic. Workers at Mayflower Medicinals in Holliston Massachusetts, voted to join the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1445, according to the Worcester Business Journal. Mayflower is owned by New […]

Massachusetts marijuana grow facility workers unionize is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-marijuana-grow-facility-workers-unionize/