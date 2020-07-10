The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massachusetts cannabis businesses fined for pesticide, ownership infractions

Three marijuana cultivation companies in Massachusetts will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for pesticide use and other violations. The state’s Cannabis Control Commission approved penalties against Garden Remedies, Healthy Pharms and The Botanist, MassLive.com reported. Each company agreed to settlements, complied with the commission’s inquiries and admitted to the wrongdoing. The fines […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-cannabis-businesses-fined-for-pesticide-ownership-infractions/

