Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:40 Hits: 0

Three marijuana cultivation companies in Massachusetts will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for pesticide use and other violations. The state’s Cannabis Control Commission approved penalties against Garden Remedies, Healthy Pharms and The Botanist, MassLive.com reported. Each company agreed to settlements, complied with the commission’s inquiries and admitted to the wrongdoing. The fines […]

Massachusetts cannabis businesses fined for pesticide, ownership infractions is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-cannabis-businesses-fined-for-pesticide-ownership-infractions/