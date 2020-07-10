Israel passes Germany as world’s largest importer of medical cannabis flower

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

Israel overtook Germany as the No. 1 importer of medical cannabis flower in the world so far this year, according to data compiled by Tel Aviv-based Israeli Cannabis Magazine and Marijuana Business Daily. As of July, Israeli imports surpassed 6 metric tons, Oren Lebovitch, editor of Israeli Cannabis Magazine, told MJBizDaily. He gathered the import […]

