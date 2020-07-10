High Times marijuana stock offering delayed until audited financials are filed

Articles

High Times Holding, owner of the iconic High Times magazine, said Friday it can’t close on its small-investor Regulation A initial public offering until its audited financials for 2019 are filed. But the Los Angeles-based company, which is trying to make a pivot into retail and brand licensing, took exception to reports that the U.S. […]

