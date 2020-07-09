The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden task force takes states-rights approach to cannabis legalization

A joint Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders task force has recommended rescheduling marijuana on a federal basis, legalizing medical marijuana nationwide and allowing states to decide about recreational cannabis. The recommendations have been submitted to the Democratic National Committee’s Platform Committee in advance of next month’s scheduled Democratic National Convention, according to Politico. The proposals come short […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/biden-task-force-takes-states-rights-approach-to-cannabis-legalization/

