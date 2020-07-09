Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 19:45 Hits: 0

A joint Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders task force has recommended rescheduling marijuana on a federal basis, legalizing medical marijuana nationwide and allowing states to decide about recreational cannabis. The recommendations have been submitted to the Democratic National Committee’s Platform Committee in advance of next month’s scheduled Democratic National Convention, according to Politico. The proposals come short […]

Biden task force takes states-rights approach to cannabis legalization is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

