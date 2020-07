California marijuana exec sues MedMen affiliate Captor Capital for fraud, more

Articles

A longtime Southern California marijuana entrepreneur and executive filed suit against Toronto-based Captor Capital – a former financial partner of MedMen Enterprises – for fraud, breach of contract and other misdeeds and is seeking at least $2.8 million in damages. Matt Longo, a founder of cannabis dispensaries in Santa Ana and West Hollywood that have […]

