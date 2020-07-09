Researchers find promising link between THC and COVID-19

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 22:21 Hits: 0

Could cannabinoids be used to help treat COVID-19? Many of the symptoms of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus result from excessive inflammation following the release of cytokines, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a severe lung injury that leads to significant morbidity and mortality, especially in older people, and the most common cause of […]

